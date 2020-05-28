ECJ Told It Can't Hear Damages Suit On Cyprus Bank Crisis

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 4:52 PM BST) -- The European Union's highest court does not have jurisdiction to hear claims against the Eurogroup for compensation by a group of depositors and bondholders in Cypriot banks that were restructured after the country's financial crisis, an adviser to the court said Thursday. The court is being asked to consider a 2018 decision that rejected pleas from the European Council that actions against the Eurogroup are inadmissible. (AP) In a nonbinding opinion, Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella urged the European Court of Justice to set aside a July 2018 decision from the lower court, which rejected pleas from the European Council that several...

