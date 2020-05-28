Shell Targets Nigerian Oil Spill Claims After UK Setback

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 2:58 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Royal Dutch Shell renewed their assault on a faltering class action for damages in England following a massive oil spill in Nigeria, telling a judge on Thursday that there is little to unite thousands of villagers claiming they were affected by environmental pollution. Peter Goldsmith QC argued at an application hearing at the High Court that too many factors distinguish the claimants to allow the oil spill case to proceed as a representative action. Goldsmith told Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith that the claim by some 27,000 Nigerians was marked by differences in how the spill allegedly affected them. There are differences...

