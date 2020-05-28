Calif. Law Firm Hits Google With Antitrust Suit Over Ads

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- California law firm and two other businesses filed a class action against Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc., on Wednesday, claiming the companies had established a monopoly in online display advertising. San Francisco-based Hanson Law Firm PC and two other entities based in Florida and Washington, D.C., accused Google of using its existing dominance in the search advertising market to create a monopoly in digital advertising. They also alleged that Google restricted display ad rivals from competing with them on equal footing. "The result of Google's extraction of monopoly rents has been higher advertising prices, higher consumer prices, lower payments...

