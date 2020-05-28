Tribal Power Co. Says Cryptocurrency Miner Owes $3.7M

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Two cryptocurrency mining companies and their founder racked up a $3.7 million tab powering their servers and haven't settled up, a tribal-owned power company has told a Montana federal court. Power company Energy Keepers Inc. accused Project Spokane LLC, Hyperblock LLC and their owner Sean Walsh on Wednesday of breaking the terms of their electric sales agreement. Energy Keepers told the court that both mining operations worked out of the same facility just outside of Missoula, Montana, and owe more than $3.7 million for their power use. Not only have the companies not paid, but they are hiding assets to avoid...

