Arnall, Freshfields Guide $125M PE Buy Of Fintech Co. Vesta

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Goldfinch Partners has agreed to pay $125 million for a majority stake in fintech and fraud protection services provider Vesta, the companies said Thursday, in a deal guided by Arnall Golden and Freshfields. The agreement sees Goldfinch plugging a major infusion of capital into Vesta to help the company grow its platform globally, according to a statement. A representative for Goldfinch confirmed that the transaction sees the private equity firm picking up a stake of about 80% in Vesta. Formed in 1995, Vesta provides fraud protection and e-commerce payment services. The company's online payments platform analyzes customers' online...

