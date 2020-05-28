Tech Marketing Co. Raises $50M In Funding Round

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Bluecore, a technology company that helps retailers send personalized marketing emails to consumers, said Thursday it raised $50 million in funding with help from a Canadian growth equity firm. New York-based Bluecore said the Series D financing was led by Toronto-based Georgian Partners and included previous investors FirstMark Capital and Norwest Venture Partners. Bluecore raised $35 million in its October 2017 Series C, and said it's now raised more than $100 million in total financing. Proceeds from the offering Thursday will be used to further invest in Bluecore's products, which automatically generate personalized marketing emails to individual consumers, the company said....

