Fintech Co. Doubles Valuation To $4.3B With $150M Infusion

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Marqeta Inc. said Thursday that it has received a fresh $150 million capital injection that values the company at about $4.3 billion, and the payment processing company will use the money to continue expanding access to its platform globally. The new financing comes from a "leading institutional investor," according to a statement, although the identity of the investor was not disclosed. Marqeta believes it is well-positioned to succeed in the global modern card issuing market, which it says is a multitrillion-dollar industry. Marqeta provides developer-friendly card issuing and core processing services. "Marqeta continues to move forward from strength to strength in...

