EU Court Unblocks £10B Hutchison-O2 Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- In a move that could have major implications for how EU antitrust enforcers assess mergers, a General Court of the European Union panel on Thursday annulled the European Commission's decision to block CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s planned £10.25 billion acquisition of Telefonica SA's O2. The panel said EU antitrust enforcers didn't do their homework when they moved to block the deal in 2016 after the commission determined it would likely cripple competition in the U.K. mobile market and drive up costs for customers. The court on Thursday found that just because the deal would have combined two of the U.K.'s four mobile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS