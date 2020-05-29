Jersey's Baker & Partners Adds Fraud Expert To London Team

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 12:58 PM BST) -- Law firm Baker & Partners has hired a forensic accountant and asset-tracing expert from Grant Thornton to join the fraud and asset recovery practice at its new London office. Baker & Partners, which specializes in offshore litigation and dispute resolution, said Thursday it has hired Marcus Wide, a chartered accountant with extensive experience in complex insolvency matters and asset tracing, as a consultant. Wide recently worked on the high-profile Stanford International Bank case — the second-largest Ponzi scheme in history — as a liquidator. Stephen Baker, senior partner of Baker & Partners, said the hire "perfectly illustrates how focused we are on continuing...

