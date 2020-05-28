Power Plant Co. Can't Nix All Claims In $24M Asbestos Row

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An asbestos abatement company can pursue some of its claims that a power plant owner is unfairly benefiting from its refusal to pay the extra costs for a project that ballooned from $8 million to nearly $24 million, a Michigan federal court said Thursday. PAL Environmental Safety Corp. can pursue claims that Consumers Energy Co. misrepresented the scope of the project and that it's being unfairly enriched by allegedly not paying for all of PAL's work, U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow said. But Judge Tarnow tossed PAL's efforts to bring a breach of contract claim against Consumers Energy. The dispute...

