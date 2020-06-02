These Firms Are Handling The Most Product Liability Cases

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Weitz & Luxenberg handled the most product liability cases on behalf of plaintiffs in recent years, while Shook Hardy & Bacon represented the most cases for defendants, according to a report released Monday by legal analytics firm Lex Machina. Between 2015 and 2019, Weitz & Luxembourg filed 6,848 cases in 53 districts. In that same period, Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles came in second with 6,470 cases, followed by Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz with 6,403 cases, according to the report. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}(); !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}(); In representing companies in...

