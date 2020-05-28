O'Melveny-Repped Yeti Prices $198M Secondary Offering

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Represented by O'Melveny, heavy-duty cooler manufacturer Yeti said Thursday it was undertaking a secondary share offering raising around $198 million for certain of its shareholders. Austin, Texas-based Yeti Holdings Inc. clarified it would not receive proceeds from the offering and its stockholders would sell just over 6 million of their shares at $32.65 each. The offering seems to be part of a long-term strategy of shedding shares in the company by affiliates of private equity firm and former majority owner Cortec Group, as well as the company's founders, Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders, according to filings with the U.S....

