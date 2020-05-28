PTAB Axes Another Rovi Patent In IP War With Comcast

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Marking the latest development in the sprawling legal battle between Comcast and TiVo's parent company, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated claims in a Rovi Guides Inc. patent covering an interactive TV program guide system as being both anticipated and obvious. In a final written decision Wednesday, the PTAB rejected Rovi's proposed claim construction of a key term in the patent concerning digital options for storing recorded TV programs. The board said there was no support for Rovi's construction in the patent's written description of the term, "program." Rovi had urged the board to reject what it argued was...

