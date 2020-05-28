Watchdog Wants Gov't Whistleblowers To Report Work Status

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Special Counsel should require federal employees to report whether they're probationary on their whistleblower complaints so that the government can ensure they aren't being fired based on their status, according to a watchdog report released Thursday. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said that it can't determine whether probationary employees, who have less protection against termination, are more likely to be fired for filing a whistleblower complaint than permanent workers based on the currently available data. Based on existing data, the GAO also can't determine at what rate probationary workers file whistleblower complaints compared to other government employees,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS