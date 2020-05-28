Ex-UT Doctor Says He Was Fired Because Of His Age

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A former physician at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston hit the facility with an age bias lawsuit in state court Thursday, claiming he was fired to make room for younger doctors who could be paid less. John McNeely, who says he had been a staff physician and clinical assistant professor of anesthesiology at UTHealth, said in a petition filed in Harris County District Court that he was let go because of his age in September 2018. McNeely, who is now 65, said the anesthesiology department leader told him various times that McNeely was going to be let...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS