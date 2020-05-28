USCIS Moves To Hike Immigration Application Fees

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sent its plans to hike immigration application fees and charge for asylum requests to the White House on Wednesday, paving the way for the higher fees to soon take effect during a global pandemic. The agency, which has now finalized the rule, had proposed a 21% average increase in application fees across the board while floating the first-ever fee to apply for asylum in the U.S., according to an online posting by the federal government's budget office. If published as initially proposed, the rule could nearly double citizenship application fees, from $640 to $1,170, while slapping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS