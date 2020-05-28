Pa. Mall's Tax Assessment Uniformity Challenge Revived

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court said Thursday that a Montgomery County school district may have violated the state constitution's requirement of uniform taxation by pushing to reassess a commercial shopping mall but not considering whether residential properties were also under-assessed during the same time period. The three-judge Commonwealth Court panel revived Metroplex West Associates LP's case claiming the Colonial School District unfairly targeted the commercial property for reassessment, finding that the trial court had wrongly credited the district for reassessing residential properties that had actually been pending for years instead of being contemporaneous with the district's effort to raise the taxable value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS