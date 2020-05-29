Threats From A Gang Don't Equal Persecution, 8th Circ. Rules

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit shut down an El Salvadoran man's efforts to stay in the U.S., finding that the threats he faced from a gang there aren't the type of threats that merit protection from the government and that there is a lack of evidence showing the government in his country enables persecution. In a unanimous opinion released Thursday, the Eighth Circuit agreed with the Board of Immigration Appeals that a man who fled violence from a gang he provided ferry services for that later turned against him can't be granted asylum in the U.S. because there isn't evidence the gang was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS