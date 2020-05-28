Remanding Mass. Exxon Climate Case Clear Call, Judge Says

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday the state attorney general's suit claiming ExxonMobil Corp. lied to investors and the public about climate change-associated risks relies on "mundane theories of fraud" that can be litigated in state court. U.S. District Judge William G. Young said rejecting Exxon's push to remove the matter to federal court was a clear call, likening the allegations to earlier litigation against tobacco companies accused of "fraudulently concealing the dangers of smoking." The Massachusetts case centers on allegations of fraud, not climate change policy that might intersect with "uniquely federal" interests, he said explaining a decision he made...

