Energy Groups Fight 5th Circ. Revival Of Rig Worker's OT Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Energy industry groups urged the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to revisit en banc a ruling that a former Helix Energy Solutions offshore oil rig employee wasn't exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing the panel's decision violates a U.S. Supreme Court directive. In April, a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel ruled against Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and found that Michael J. Hewitt didn't qualify as a highly compensated employee exempt from overtime pay under the FLSA because he was paid a set daily rate instead of on a "salary basis." The Independent Petroleum Association of America and the...

