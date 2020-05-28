Fla. High Court Says Suspended Attys Can't Contact Clients

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday amended Florida bar rules to ban suspended or disbarred attorneys who work for legal services providers from being supervised by former subordinates and from contacting clients. The new rules remove the current three-year prohibition on former subordinates supervising a suspended or disbarred attorney and replace it instead with a blanket ban on the practice. The court also opted to change a prohibition on "direct client contact" to bar any form of communication between clients and suspended and former lawyers. The court also adopted amendments clarifying that suspended or former attorneys cannot act in a fiduciary...

