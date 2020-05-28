Pa. Hospital Must Hand Over Reports In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday ordered a hospital to produce about two years' worth of incident reports in a suit over an emergency room patient's death, saying the hospital could protect any privileged patient information and thus had no grounds to object. Resolving a discovery dispute, a three-judge Superior Court panel said Einstein Medical Center Montgomery must give plaintiff Patricia Hartley all of the hospital's incident reports from September 2012 to February 2015 that pertain to patients impermissibly leaving the facility during treatment. Hartley's suit accuses Einstein's ER staff of negligently allowing her daughter, Heather Tillette, to leave while undergoing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS