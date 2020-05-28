Virtual Auction Leads To $53M Ch. 11 Sale For Southland

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Southland Royalty Co. LLC received bankruptcy court approval Thursday for a $53 million sale of its assets in the San Juan Basin of Colorado and New Mexico to stalking horse bidder Morningstar Operating LLC following a virtual auction. During the sale hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference, attorneys for Southland Royalty, its unsecured creditors and other parties praised the conduct of the auction via Zoom, which has emerged as a staple of business and social meetings since the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year. Debtor attorney S. Alexander Faris of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said...

