Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Virtual Auction Leads To $53M Ch. 11 Sale For Southland

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Southland Royalty Co. LLC received bankruptcy court approval Thursday for a $53 million sale of its assets in the San Juan Basin of Colorado and New Mexico to stalking horse bidder Morningstar Operating LLC following a virtual auction.

During the sale hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference, attorneys for Southland Royalty, its unsecured creditors and other parties praised the conduct of the auction via Zoom, which has emerged as a staple of business and social meetings since the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Debtor attorney S. Alexander Faris of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!