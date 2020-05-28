Anadarko Can't Duck Wyoming Landowners' Antitrust Suit Yet

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Anadarko Petroleum Corp. hasn't mounted a strong enough case to convince a Wyoming federal court to dismiss claims that the company has been collecting drilling permits it doesn't intend to use in order to keep others from profiting off certain swaths of land. U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal said Thursday that the oil company, which was picked up by Occidental Petroleum Corp. last year, hasn't been able to knock the antitrust suit off its feet, at least not at this stage in the game. "The court finds that plaintiffs have plausibly pled facts, which taken as true, are sufficient to...

