Palomar Fails To Get Past Alice In Manufacturing Patent Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday threw out Palomar Technologies Inc.'s lawsuit accusing rival MRSI Systems LLC of infringing its manufacturing patent, concluding there is "dramatically less to the claimed invention than meets the eye." In a 26-page order, U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ruled that Palomar's patent for high-precision manufacturing was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are ineligible for patent protection absent an added inventive concept. Palomar had argued that its patent claimed a way to solve the technical issue of accurately picking and placing workpieces in chip manufacturing. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS