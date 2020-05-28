UAW Staffer Says She Faced 'Pervasive' Sexual Harassment

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A woman who works for the United Auto Workers has sued the union in Michigan federal court, saying she was subjected to "pervasive" sexual harassment in the workplace, including unwanted touching and kissing. Patricia Morris-Gibson, 56, who works as an international service representative at the UAW, alleged that the union broke its own rules about sexual harassment "in every fashion imaginable" and responded to her complaints in a way that was "nothing short of horrendous." "Despite having a road map to guide their conduct and response in situations involving sexual harassment, defendants chose to openly flaunt the policy in order to...

