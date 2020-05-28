DOE Says Trans-Inclusive Sports Policy Violates Title IX

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete on girls high school sports teams is unfair and violates the federal anti-sex discrimination statute Title IX, the U.S. Department of Education said Thursday in a first-of-its-kind decision that's likely to reverberate across state lines. In a detailed, 45-page letter, the DOE's Office for Civil Rights said Connecticut's policy, which allows transgender athletes to compete on the high school team that corresponds to their gender identity, is unfair to cisgender girls because it forces them to compete against "biologically male student-athletes." Thursday's decision, which comes in response to a February 2019 Title...

