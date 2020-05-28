Pa. Woman Claims She Was Misled On Stem Cell Treatment

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman has sued Utah Cord Bank Inc., a chiropractor and others in state court alleging that they misled her into trying a stem cell-based treatment for her arthritis, only for her to find later that it had given her painful infections. Marianne Cornetti told the court Wednesday in a 52-page complaint that she attended a seminar involving Utah Cord Bank and Verri Chiropractic Associates PC that promoted the use of the stem cell injections, branded as "StemVive," for orthopedic medical conditions. Cornetti, who has degenerative arthritis of the knees, told the court that Verri represented to her that the...

