Pulling Up Stakes: Sidley Austin, Baker McKenzie, Orrick

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of deal-makers on the move, Sidley Austin nabbed Shearman & Sterling's former head of global leveraged finance and private capital; Baker McKenzie added a banking and finance pro in Hong Kong; and Orrick picked up an M&A and private equity partner in Paris. Joshua Thompson Sidley Austin LLP lured the former head of Shearman & Sterling LLP's global leveraged finance and private capital groups to its global finance practice in New York. Joshua Thompson focuses on acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, tender offers and take-privates, among others. His clients have included financial institutions, private equity sponsors and arrangers,...

