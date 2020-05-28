Kansas Property Taxes On Rail Cos. Ruled Discriminatory

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Kansas discriminated against a dozen railroad companies by assessing ad valorem taxes on their property at higher ratios than other commercial and industry taxpayers, a federal judge said Thursday in ordering the state to reduce the assessments. The Kansas Department of Revenue violated the federal Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act by assessing taxes on the personal and real property of BNSF Railway Co. and other railroads for the 2020 assessment year at markedly higher ratios than other industries, U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes said. According to the order, Kansas assessed the railroads' personal and real property at ratios at...

