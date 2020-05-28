KKR Clinches $4B Credit Fund With Support From Paul Weiss

Benjamin Horney By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Private Equity newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- KKR, advised by Paul Weiss , said Thursday it has raised $4 billion for a credit fund that will invest in opportunities that exist as a result of market dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including in areas like private equity, infrastructure and real estate.The capital raise from KKR & Co . LP consists of $2.8 billion for a vehicle called KKR Dislocation Opportunities Fund, in addition to more than $1.1 billion from separately managed accounts that have committed to the same investment strategy, according to a statement. The capital was raised over a two-month period, with contributions coming from more than 20 first-time KKR institutional investors. KKR itself and employees of the firm committed about $447 million of the $4 billion total."KKR's integrated global platform empowers us to access a deep pipeline of opportunities and recent market volatility has created the chance to invest in high-quality companies at attractive prices and with strong downside-protection," said Chris Sheldon, head of Leveraged Credit for KKR. "We are grateful for the trust of our investors which enabled us to immediately deploy a significant amount of capital into the March sell-off."The fund will be led by Jennifer Box, a partner at KKR and co-head of the firm's Special Situations Group in the Americas, and Blaine MacDougald, partner and co-head of European Special Situations for KKR. They'll serve as co-portfolio managers, with a flexible mandate to invest in a variety of areas across the public and private credit markets over an initial 18-month investment period.The focus will be finding "attractively priced credit risk in the secondary markets and providing liquidity and capital solutions to high-quality borrowers as they manage through the crisis resulting from COVID-19," according to the press release.KKR has remained active in an unsteady market environment. The firm has announced a number of significant transactions in recent weeks, and isa €200 million ($222 million) loan for Swiss vending machine operator Selecta.Just this week, the firm both contributed to afor Italian automotive parts supplier Marelli, which has faced coronavirus-induced struggles, andfor a new data center platform in Europe it is launching with entrepreneur Franek Sodzawiczny.This month also saw KKR kick in for afor data analytics company Contentsquare, and lead ain Slice, which offers a platform to order pizza from local pizzerias and boasts about 5 million users.The Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP team advising KKR on the new fund includes partner Marco V. Masotti and associates Victoria Forrester and Brendon Smith.-- Additional reporting by McCord Pagan and Elise Hansen. Editing by Amy Rowe.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.