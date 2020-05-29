Medical Tech Co. Looks To Dodge Investor Suit Over Backlog

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- ViewRay Inc. has urged an Ohio federal court to toss a proposed securities class action accusing the MRI radiation technology company of inflating its order backlog, chalking the matter up to the "growing pains" of an early-stage company. The September 2019 suit claims ViewRay overestimated the expected sales revenue of its backlogged MRIdian product, an MRI-guided radiation therapy system that images and treats cancer patients simultaneously, which led its artificially inflated stock price to drop when disappointing financial results were later revealed. But ViewRay on Thursday contended that its backlog practices are typical of companies that sell large pieces of equipment...

