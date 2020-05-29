Feds Will Contribute $7.5M To Exit Landfill Cleanup Fight

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government will pay $7.5 million to exit a long-running dispute over the cleanup of hazardous waste at a Washington state landfill, according to an agreement filed in federal court. The Air Force and the U.S. Department of the Interior, among several federal agencies accused of disposing of waste at the site in southern Washington, entered into a consent decree Thursday with fellow defendants in the Superfund suit, which consist of more than a dozen companies including 3M Co. and Boeing Co. The government agreed to pay $7.5 million for their share of the cleanup costs in order to put...

