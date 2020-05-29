DOJ, Doormaker Defend Private Tie-Up Challenges At 4th Circ.

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The importance of private litigants to U.S. antitrust enforcement was a significant part of oral arguments on Friday, as the U.S. Department of Justice and a doormaker urged the Fourth Circuit not to upend a first-of-its-kind divestiture order against a rival company. The timing of Steves and Sons Inc.'s lawsuit is a key element of Jeld-Wen Inc.'s appeal of an order requiring it to spin off a Pennsylvania factory. Steves and Sons had convinced a federal jury that the North Carolina doormaker violated antitrust law in the transaction that scooped up that facility. It was the first court-ordered divestiture arising from...

