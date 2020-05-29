Former Lehman Bros Administrators Cleared of Liability

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 1:54 PM BST) -- A judge formally declared on Friday that the administrators for the European subsidiary of Lehman Brothers are not liable for their work in securing assets on behalf of creditors of the defunct investment bank after the committee failed to clear the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees before disbanding. Judge Robert Hildyard said at the High Court that the four PwC employees are not responsible for any actions or omissions taken in their individual capacity as they administered Lehman Brothers Europe Ltd. The administrators stopped working at the end of November 2019 when liquidators took over and distributed the remaining assets to the company's creditors. A committee...

