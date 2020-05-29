PE Firm Asks For Barclays' Legal Docs Ahead Of Fraud Trial

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 7:09 PM BST) -- Barclays Bank PLC should have to hand over all of the legal advice it received before paying Qatar millions of pounds for advisory services during the financial crisis, as it has waived any privilege over the communication, a private equity firm suing the bank argued Friday. James Collins QC, counsel for PCP Capital Partners LLP in its fraud suit against the bank, told Judge David Waksman at the High Court that the bank has placed "extensive reliance" on the assertion that its lawyers were comfortable with it paying so-called advisory services agreements to Qatar during capital-raising efforts in 2008, and so...

