Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Creator Can't Sue Over Libel In UK

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 6:42 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a computer scientist claiming to be the inventor of Bitcoin can't bring his defamation suit in England against an investor who called him a fraud online, saying the reach of the social media sites is largely in the U.S. The three-judge panel dismissed an appeal from Australian Craig Wright, who maintains that he created the popular cryptocurrency and is seeking to revive his suit against Roger Ver after the Bitcoin investor posted a video that refuted the computer scientist's claims and then tweeted about it. Wright had sought to overturn a High Court judge's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS