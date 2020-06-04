Broker Fights For Card Refunds In Bankrupt Insurer's Case

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 5:15 PM BST) -- U.K. insurance broker J&M has told a London court it is owed more than £300,000 ($376,000) after it handled credit card chargeback requests from thousands of Alpha customers when the insurer collapsed, as it fought back against a breach of contract lawsuit. J&M Insurance Services (UK) Ltd. said it should be reimbursed after it handed out refunds to Alpha Insurance A/S policyholders who were left without cover when the Danish insurer when bankrupt in 2018, according to defense documents filed at the High Court on May 27. Policyholders who had paid for motor insurance through J&M using credit or debit cards were advised...

