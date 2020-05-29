Legal Malpractice Insurer's Fee Claims Set For Virtual Trial

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT) -- A fully remote trial will be held for a professional indemnity insurer's claims against eight Lloyd's syndicates that seeks pay for work done handling law firm claims after their agreement ended, a London judge decided Friday. With a June 29 trial approaching, High Court Judge Mark Pelling made the decision to hold the proceedings via Skype conference in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and after learning that at least two witnesses would not be able to participate in courtroom proceedings. The judge had also given the parties the option of conducting the six-day trial in a "hybrid" manner, with some...

