Allen & Overy-Led Peet's Coffee Owner Prices €2.25B IPO

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Guided by Allen & Overy LLP, the owner of Peet's Coffee priced its upsized initial public offering Friday, which it said would raise approximately €2.25 billion (about $2.5 billion), in one of the largest offerings of 2020 that values the beverage company at about $17.3 billion. The IPO for JDE Peet's BV and its secondary placement is now the second largest offering of the year behind the $4.4 billion capital raise for the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co. Ltd. in early January, according to data from Dealogic. The major offering comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered restaurants and retailers...

