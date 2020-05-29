Volkswagen To Buy 50% Stake In Chinese State Co. For $1.1B

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Automobile maker Volkswagen said Friday that it plans to invest about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in a Chinese state-owned vehicle manufacturer and their joint venture as part of a series of investments in Chinese companies totaling about €2.1 billion. The deals are the latest in Volkswagen AG's efforts to expand its electric-powered offerings. Volkswagen said it will invest €1 billion in Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd., also known as JAG, and a joint venture company the German multinational corporation has with a JAG subsidiary, as Reuters reported back in March. The investment will give Volkswagen a 50% stake in JAG and...

