Texas Justices Won't Rehear Dispute Over Tax-Free Zone

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied a request for a rehearing in a tax dispute over whether an oil importer storing products in a foreign trade "subzone" can claim the subzone's exemptions from local property taxes. Harris County sought to overturn the Texas Supreme Court's determination that products owned by PRSI Trading LLC and stored in the Port of Houston subzone were exempt from county property taxes for the years 2011 to 2013. As is customary, the justices provided no explanation for declining to rehear the case. The county, in a rehearing request filed in March, told the court that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS