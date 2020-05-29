3 Firms Steer Oncology Biotech's $350M Spinoff, IPO Plans

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Legend Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company being spun out of GenScript, said Friday it hopes to raise $350 million in an initial public offering steered by Cooley LLP, Harney Westwood & Riegels and JunHe LLP. Legend Biotech Corp. said it expects to offer about 18.4 million American depositary shares at an expected price range of $18 to $20. New Jersey-based Legend Biotech was formerly a subsidiary of biotechnology firm GenScript Biotech Corp. but will be listed separately following the offering. The company is headquartered in New Jersey but incorporated in the Cayman Islands; GenScript is also incorporated in the Cayman Islands...

