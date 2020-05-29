EEOC Seeks Input On Curbing Union Work On 'Official Time'

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday reopened the public comment period on a proposal limiting the ability of federal workers who are union representatives to help colleagues pursue workplace complaints on the government's time, citing the "high level of interest" in the pending regulation. Friday's notice pertains to a proposed rule the agency floated in December that scales back the ability of federal workers acting on a union's behalf from being afforded so-called official time — time they spend representing colleagues during work hours — to help coworkers navigate equal employment opportunity cases. The initial public comment period for...

