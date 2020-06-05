IP Hires: Quinn Emanuel, Haynes and Boone, McDermott

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel, Haynes and Boone, McDermott and Fox Rothschild have all recently expanded their intellectual property benches, with attorneys ranging from patent litigators to trade secret pros. Quinn Emanuel Nabs Ex-Williams & Connolly Patent Atty In DC Kevin Hardy A former co-chair of Williams & Connolly LLP's patent litigation group has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in its Washington, D.C., office. Kevin Hardy became a partner in Quinn Emanuel's intellectual property practice after nearly 20 years at Williams & Connolly. His practice focuses on patent litigation and royalty disputes in the high-tech sector, representing clients like Samsung and Google. He has also represented pharmaceutical clients and...

