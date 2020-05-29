SEC Tags Another Adviser With Fee Disclosure Penalties

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ordered an Austin, Texas-based investment adviser to pay nearly $322,000 on Friday, claiming the firm failed to keep clients abreast of fees tied to investments in certain mutual funds over a more than five-year period. Oxbow Advisors' representatives invested advisory clients in share classes that would generate annual marketing and distribution fees, known as 12b-1 fees, when classes of the same funds were available without the fees, the SEC said. The representatives received a portion of the fees, but the firm failed to "adequately disclose" the conflicts of interest, the order said. As a result,...

