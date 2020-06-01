Online Ad Lessons From FTC Lending Marketplace Settlement

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- On May 26, the Federal Trade Commission finalized a settlement with the financial services marketing website, LendEDU, over certain deceptive marketing practices. According to the FTC, LendEDU misled consumers by presenting product information and rankings as objective, when placements and rankings were influenced by how much participating companies were paying LendEDU. This settlement may be a difficult pill for some companies to swallow due to the revenues generated by similar marketing practices, but the legal concept is quite simple and not at all novel — don't mislead consumers when presenting them with paid advertisements on your websites. Below I'll discuss what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS