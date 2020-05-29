Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Trim Of Boston Scientific Spine Pain IP

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday found that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board didn't err in a pair of decisions invalidating six of 10 claims in a Boston Scientific Corp. patent covering high-frequency spinal cord stimulation technology to treat chronic pain. At issue on appeal was whether the board wrongly concluded that prior art disclosed the claimed invention, which was challenged by Nevro Corp., and abused its discretion by excluding expert testimony. In a 20-page nonprecedential opinion, the panel said all of the PTAB's determinations were sound. "Because we agree with the board's claim constructions and conclude that substantial evidence supports...

