Pharma Suppliers Appeal CMA Action Over UK Market Rig

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 10:44 PM BST) -- A pharmaceutical company and a former pharma executive have appealed the fines imposed on them by the UK's antitrust regulator for allegedly rigging the drug market's supply of an antidepressant drug. In Thursday filings, Lexon (UK) Ltd. and Amit Patel⁠ — the former director of pharmaceutical company Auden Mckenzie⁠ — said the Competition and Markets Authority erred in its decision to fine them over £1 million each for allegedly taking part in a scheme that tried to keep prices of nortriptyline tablets high between 2014 and 2015, and from 2015 to 2017. The fines were announced in March after a September...

