Gov't Hoops Trial Witness Wants Out Of Adidas Civil Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A financial manager who made an illicit payment to the father of a former University of Louisville basketball recruit and was a key government witness in a criminal case over the scheme urged a South Carolina federal court to toss related civil racketeering claims by Adidas in a lawsuit claiming the payment tanked the recruit's college basketball career. Munish Sood, a New Jersey financial manager, on Thursday asked the judge to dismiss cross-claims by Adidas against him in a lawsuit by former five-star college basketball recruit Brian Bowen. Sood argued he's not guilty of racketeering as Adidas claims and that, if anything, Adidas is...

